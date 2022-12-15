SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the Sioux Falls State Theatre where they have a stacked slate of holiday favorites.

State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland said that the theater has been packed this December as families come to see holiday classics like Home Alone, Die Hard, and Love Actually on the big screen.

“This is our third season being open over the holidays and so, we’ve seen what’s been popular throughout the years, of course, Elf and Christmas Vacation, those really do pack the house,” Weiland said. “And it’s fun to bring in some of the, you know, older ones as well. And Love Actually, so many people have a special holiday movie, that means something so much to them.”

That includes films like the 1947 classic Miracle on 34th Street and the 1954 holiday favorite, White Christmas which many people have never had the opportunity to see on a big screen.

“You know, when people come to the State Theater, they’re coming for more than a movie. They’re coming for this experience. And one of the most beloved of those experiences is coming to watch a holiday classic with their family and their friends,” Weiland said.

Weiland said that they continue to see new faces at the theater as people from Sioux Falls and beyond come to experience the recently renovated space.

“A lot of times it’s their first time at the theater. So, lots of families, lots of people bringing their families and friends from out of town and coming and sharing, you know, an awesome dinner downtown and then coming to the State Theater,” Weiland said.

And the theater isn’t just showing holiday classics this December; they also have some early Oscar-contenders.

“We’re excited to bring in some of those we’ve been hearing a lot of buzz about so like this week, and we have the Banshees of Inisherin which is getting a lot of Oscar buzz,” Weiland said. “A fantastic film, something a little different than your, you know, Christmas or holiday movie.”

Being a nonprofit, independent theater the State also hosts screenings for local filmmakers that might not get to air their projects to such large audiences.

“It’s been awesome to work with local creatives and be able to showcase their work because they get to see it on the big screen, sometimes for the first time or, you know, hear certain things that they didn’t hear before,” Weiland said. “And then be able to, you know, share it with the community as well. There’s not a lot of places that they can go and you know, have that kind of support downtown Sioux Falls have their name up on the marquee. It’s pretty special.”

If you’re hoping to catch a movie at the State Theatre this December, you’ll want to act fast. Tickets for holiday classics are selling fast and some showings are already sold out.

Tickets and showtimes can be found on their website.

“And then remember us in January, February, the rest of the year, we have so many fun things going on,” Weiland said.