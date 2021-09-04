WATCH: Washington powers past Rapid City Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Warriors earned a 62-14 win over Rapid City Central on Friday and you can watch that full game here.

Max Thomson led the way for Washington as he was 16-17 for 255 yards and three passing touchdowns. He would also add a rushing touchdown.

Blessing Teniah had a great game as well as he rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a reception for 16 yards and a score.

Washington will be back in action next Saturday, September 11 at Howard Wood Field. They’ll take on O’Gorman at 1 p.m. in the Presidents Bowl. You can stream that game on KELOLAND.com.

Rapid City Central will be back in action next Friday when they host 11AA opponent Douglas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

