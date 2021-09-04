WATCH: Washington powers past Rapid City Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Warriors earned a 62-14 win over Rapid City Central on Friday and you can watch that full game here.

You can view the full highlights as seen on KELOLAND’s SportZone above:

Max Thomson led the way for Washington as he was 16-17 for 255 yards and three passing touchdowns. He would also add a rushing touchdown.

Blessing Teniah had a great game as well as he rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a reception for 16 yards and a score.

Washington will be back in action next Saturday, September 11 at Howard Wood Field. They’ll take on O’Gorman at 1 p.m. in the Presidents Bowl. You can stream that game on KELOLAND.com.

Rapid City Central will be back in action next Friday when they host 11AA opponent Douglas.