Watch: Top ranked Yankton overtime, walk-off win over Mitchell

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Top ranked Yankton earned a narrow 30-24, overtime win over Mitchell on Friday, earning their revenge for last year’s 45-42 loss in Mitchell.

The Bucks led 21-18 with just 40 seconds to go, but Mitchell was knocking on the door of the end zone.

That’s when Mitchell’s Josh Grosdidier scored his fourth touchdown of the game, a three yard score to give the Kernels a 24-21 lead with 34 seconds to go.

However, the point after attempt was no good. Mitchell was unable to convert a point after, which cost them a potential four points.

Yankton put together a quick drive as quarterback Rugby Ryken got them into field goal range.

Trevor Paulson’s 30-yard field goal tied the game at 24, as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

Mitchell would go four and out to start overtime, meaning a score of any sort would give the Bucks a win.

Following a great defensive play, the Bucks faced second and goal from the fifteen and that’s when Yankton’s Corbin Sohler would score the game winning touchdown.

