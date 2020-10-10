WATCH: Teammates help Platte-Geddes senior score memorable touchdown

PLATTE, S.D. (KELO) — Platte-Geddes senior football player Brady Sprik scored a once-in-a-lifetime touchdown on Friday in the Panthers’ 42-6 win over Gregory.

The fourth-ranked Panthers had a 36-6 lead over Gregory when Sprik entered the game following a timeout. Sprik was involved in a serious car accident during his freshman year of high school which left him in a wheel chair.

Video courtesy of Platte-Geddes High School

Sprik came into the game and lined up as the running back, and fellow Platte-Geddes senior Kelby Vanderweff took the snap and handed the ball to him. Sprik, with help from Vanderweff and teammate Nate Whalen, walked across the goal line for a touchdown. Players from both teams applauded.