WATCH: Sioux Falls East, Yankton and Pierre doubleheader

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Two games will stream on KELOLAND.com on Tuesday, featuring Sioux Falls East, Yankton and Pierre.

Yankton vs. Sioux Falls East 9:00 a.m. Yankton vs. Pierre 11:00 a.m. Both games streamed on KELOLAND.com

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM WITH THIS LINK.

The three games will be played at a neutral site in Brandon.

Sioux Falls East will look for their second win in a row as they cross paths with Yankton in the first game.

Post 15 East enters Tuesday’s contest with a 3-5 record, coming off a 14-3 win over Beresford on Wednesday, June 17.

Yankton started the season with a 1-2 record. Post 12 started the season with a 4-3 win over Tabor, but suffered back to back losses to Watertown on Sunday, June 21.

The second game will start around 11:00 a.m. and follow the first game as Yankton will cross paths with Pierre.

Pierre has played fourteen games already this summer as they are 10-4. Post 8 enters Tuesday’s contest on a three game win streak, including wins over Sioux Falls West and Aberdeen (2).

Tuesday’s contests will be the first time that all three teams will cross paths in the 2020 season.

Tuesday’s action livestream will begin around 8:55 a.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Click on the link below to watch: