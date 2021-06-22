WATCH: Sioux Falls East wins Dakota Classic tournament

Click the video player above to see the full championship game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East concluded an undefeated 7-0 tournament with a 7-3 win over Renner in the Dakota Classic Championship on Monday, June 21.

Sioux Falls East fell behind 3-1, following a two run homerun by Teegan Schlimgen of Renner.

However, Post 15 answered in the bottom of the second inning when Ty Schafer connected on a two run single.

From there, the story of the game was the pitching performance in relief by Sioux Falls East’s Tate Schafer.

Schafer came into the game in the fourth inning to relief Andrew Evenson and he took over. Schafer threw four innings and allowed zero runs on just two hits, while striking out two and walking one.

Sioux Falls East’s Tate Schafer

That dominant relief performance fueled the Post 15 offense as they were able to score four runs over the final three innings.

STATS

Post 15 had nine hits in their championship win, including two hit games from Ryne Hammerstrom and Sawyer Tolk.

Ty Schafer and Nate Sprenkle each collected a pair of runs batted in.

