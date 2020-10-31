WATCH: S.F. Lincoln earns walk-off win over Washington; Patriots score touchdown as time expires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots advanced to the class 11AAA semi-finals with a 40-34, comeback win over Sioux Falls Washington.
A total of 108 games have livestreamed on KELOLAND.com in the last year and a half, but Friday’s game may have been the most exciting.
The game featured many great plays including a few nice catches by Sioux Falls Washington’s Josh Piper.
Sioux Falls Washington scored 21 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarter to charge to a 34-27 lead, their biggest of the game.
Lincoln would tie the game on their next possession, thanks to a touchdown run by Isaiah Robinson.
The next 8 minutes would go scoreless for both teams, as the last score of the game, came with zero seconds on the clock.
Tommy Thompson would connect with Luke Smith for the walk-off touchdown.
Stats
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sioux Falls Washington Warriors
|7
|6
|14
|7
|34
|Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots
|6
|14
|7
|13
|40
Washington posted an impressive 436 total yards of offense on Friday, outgaining the Patriots by 95 yards.
The big difference was turnovers as Lincoln forced three fumbles and an interception.
Tommy Thompson led the way for Lincoln as he totaled five touchdowns and 298 yards. Thompson also connected with eight different receivers.
Max Thomson was equally impressive for Washington as he threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
The wide receiver duo of Josh Piper and Carson Strom combined for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.