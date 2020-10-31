WATCH: S.F. Lincoln earns walk-off win over Washington; Patriots score touchdown as time expires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots advanced to the class 11AAA semi-finals with a 40-34, comeback win over Sioux Falls Washington.

A total of 108 games have livestreamed on KELOLAND.com in the last year and a half, but Friday’s game may have been the most exciting.

The game featured many great plays including a few nice catches by Sioux Falls Washington’s Josh Piper.

Sioux Falls Washington scored 21 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarter to charge to a 34-27 lead, their biggest of the game.

Carson Strom scores on a 24 yard touchdown pass from Thomson. @SFW_Football leads 34-27, with 11 minutes to go. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/3JeE3J3mfW — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 31, 2020

Lincoln would tie the game on their next possession, thanks to a touchdown run by Isaiah Robinson.

1 yard touchdown run by Isaiah Robinson, ruled a TD, before the fumble. PAT good, and @PatsRevolution has tied the game at 34 with 8:33 to go!

Tune in: https://t.co/B6BrhB5aNH pic.twitter.com/hCyE9g8gfc — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 31, 2020

The next 8 minutes would go scoreless for both teams, as the last score of the game, came with zero seconds on the clock.

Tommy Thompson would connect with Luke Smith for the walk-off touchdown.

WALKOFF TOUCHDOWN! Tommy Thompson to Luke Smith for the 40 yard touchdown with no time remaining and @PatsRevolution earns a 40-34 win over Washington! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/byssqp1DkF — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 31, 2020

Stats

Team 1 2 3 4 Final Sioux Falls Washington Warriors 7 6 14 7 34 Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 6 14 7 13 40 Score by quarter

Team Stats

Washington posted an impressive 436 total yards of offense on Friday, outgaining the Patriots by 95 yards.

The big difference was turnovers as Lincoln forced three fumbles and an interception.

Individual Stats

Tommy Thompson led the way for Lincoln as he totaled five touchdowns and 298 yards. Thompson also connected with eight different receivers.

Max Thomson was equally impressive for Washington as he threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

The wide receiver duo of Josh Piper and Carson Strom combined for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.