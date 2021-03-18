WATCH: Ruesink’s game winner lifts Dell Rapids past undefeated Vermillion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dell Rapids junior Landon Ruesink connected on a game winning three-pointer as time expired to lift the Quarriers past undefeated Vermillion, 53-52.

KELOLAND Photographer Dylan Hall captured the game winning shot and celebration afterwards. Watch that in the attached video above.

Ruesink was one of four Dell Rapids players to finish with more than seven points. Connor Rentz and Brayden Pankonen led the Quarriers with 15 each.

The Quarriers led for the majority of the game, but found themselves tied at 50 with 11 seconds to play.

Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney grabbed a steal at midcourt and took it to the hoop for the go-ahead layup, leaving just 5 seconds to play.

That’s when Colin Rentz ran the floor and then dished to Ruesink for the win.

The Quarriers will now advance to the class ‘A’ state semi-finals, where they will meet the winner of St. Thomas More and Sioux Falls Christian.

You can stay up to date with scores from all three state tournaments above.