WATCH: Rancher shoots growling coyotes running towards her

MT. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — Linda Hanson checked her security camera before heading to bed and noticed her restless horses and some movement. Hanson grabbed her .22 caliber rifle when she noticed that what she thought was a deer, had a tail. Hanson was in for quite a surprise.

Shortly after going outside, Hanson realized instead of a deer, there were three coyotes on her property.

She said coyotes have caused countless problems for her livestock throughout the years, and this time, she wanted to do something about it.

“They’re like 50 pound missiles,” Hanson said.

The three coyotes began growling and running towards her.

“It was scary.”

Hanson decided to stand her ground. She said she slightly lifted her rifle and hit the coyote closest to her causing it to yelp. She shot the second one as well and the third coyote began to back off. But, the first coyote approached Hanson again, so she emptied her clip towards the coyotes which scared them off.

“I’ve never seen anything like that… ever,” Hanson said.

According to Hanson, the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Officials have been to her property before to access the coyotes in the area. She said the department set traps and has caught quite a few. One trapper caught as many as six in one day.

Keith Fisk is the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Wildlife Damage Program Administrator. He says you could be seeing a lot more coyotes in the area. According to Fisk, there are multiple reasons there are more in plain sight such as, calving season, farmers are harvesting so there’s less coverage and coyote pups are growing so they’re learning how to hunt.

He said there’s a few things you can do to try and combat wildlife attacking your animals.

“First and foremost, if people see coyotes around their livestock or they have a concern, reach out to our agency, set up a time to have one of our local specialists come out and they’ll take a look at the property and implement a number of different coyote control techniques to hopefully be able to head off those types of things,” Fisk said.

Fisk said to call South Dakota Game Fish and Parks for their free program to have specialists come assess your situation for wildlife around your land.

He added that normally coyotes will flee if there’s human presence. But, another technique is to make loud noises to startle them. Also, if you’re comfortable using a firearm on your own land, Fisk said that’s a great measure to use too.