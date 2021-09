SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three games have livestreamed on KELOLAND.com over the past couple of weeks including Platte-Geddes vs. Canistota/Freeman, Jefferson vs. Washington and O’Gorman vs. Roosevelt.

You can view the full games from all three of these contests below:

CANISTOTA/FREEMAN VS. PLATTE-GEDDES

JEFFERSON VS. WASHINGTON

O’GORMAN VS. ROOSEVELT

You can see the first half above and the second half below: