WATCH: Pillsbury house starts the moving process

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The massive move is underway.

Crews began moving the gigantic farmhouse along Highway 11, known as the Pillsbury House. Built in 1889 by the family that went on to start the Pillsbury Company, the house is 6,000 square feet with six bedrooms and three baths.



Kevin and Katie Hoekman of Baltic bought the house and are in the process now of moving it to this spot on a hill near Baltic.

Bill and Tonya Burns owned the house for years, but recently they made the decision to sell it on one condition, that it could be moved.

The crews are moving the house through farmland to get the house to Six Mile Road. A process that is expected to take all day Friday.

A Sioux City company is the only moving company the Hoekman’s could find that would take on such a big house.

