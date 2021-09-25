Watch: Northern State blows out USF for third straight win

Click the video player above to see full highlights from Northern State’s win over USF

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Northern State raced out to a 28-0 lead before USF could even score as the Wolves would roll to their third straight victory, 41-10 over USF.

Northern State won the toss and electing to receive… with that drive, they made a statement.

The Wolves used just 1 minute and 37 seconds to go 65 yards on five plays to strike first. It was a Vance Barnes 24 yard touchdown run.

USF would put together a solid drive, but the Wolves defense would hold, forcing a turnover on downs.

Seven plays, 70 yards and just two minutes later, Northern State struck again as Hunter Trautman found Dakota Larson for a 30 yard score.

In just six minutes and 32 seconds, Northern State led 14-0.

14-0 seemed like a good start but Northern State did one better as their third drive resulted in yet another touchdown.

This drive was a little more work as they needed eight plays and nearly five minutes.

The Wolves were facing third down and 23 yards to go, when Isaiah Cherrier broke free for the 37 yard touchdown.

Facing 3rd and 23, @NSUWolves_FB gets a 37 yard touchdown run from Isaiah Cherrier!



NSU 21 USF 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/z3QdTnW1AY — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 25, 2021

End of one quarter, 21-0 Wolves.

The second quarter saw a lot of the some stuff as Trautman connected with Dewaylon Ingram on the touchdown.

Northern State built a 31-0 lead, before USF even scored.

From there, the Northern State defense did the rest. They allowed just ten points while forcing three turnovers over the course of the game.

The Wolves are now 3-1 on the season, following their dominating 41-10 win over USF, who now falls to 2-2.