WATCH: Lincoln’s last second hail mary lifts them past Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was three lead changes in the final two minutes of the game, including a 53 yard touchdown pass from Tate Schafer to Jack Smith as time expired. Lincoln earned a 31-26 win over Watertown.

There were three score changes in the final two minutes, as Lincoln took a 25-18 lead with 1:58 to play, following Schafer’s touchdown pass to Gabe Gardner.

Tate Schafer connects with Gabe Gardner on the 35 yard touchdown, on fourth and four.



1:58 4Q: @PatsRevolution back in front of @Arrow_Football , it's 25-18! pic.twitter.com/baHK4moVdK — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 5, 2021

However, the Arrows answered right back as Drew Norberg led them on a drive that finished with a 28 yard touchdown to Colin Dingsor. Watertown up 26-25, with just 42 seconds to play.

Norberg was 24-42 for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the losing effort. Watertown was led by Cole Holden at receiver as he had 7 catches for 197 yards and 3 scores.

No lead felt safe until the clock hit all zeros and that is exactly how it finished as the hail mary from Schafer to Smith would seal the deal.

Schafer threw for 242 yard and three scores in the win, including the game winning 53 yard pass. Jack Smith added 5 catches on the day for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Angel Jurshge rushed for 84 yards on the day. He also added 3 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Lincoln moved to 2-0, while Watertown’s narrow loss sends them to 1-1 on the season.