WATCH: KELOLAND News footage of former S.D. Governor Frank Farrar

Former South Dakota Governor Frank Farrar in 1970. Farrar died at the age of 92 on Sunday.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s 24th governor died at the age of 92 on Sunday.

Frank Farrar was elected governor in 1968 after serving as the state’s attorney general starting in 1963.

During his time as governor, KELO-TV cameras covered many events including the ribbon cutting for Interstate 29 being finished between Sioux Falls and Brookings in July 1969. You can view some of those videos below.

KELO-TV reported Farrar said South Dakota would “build more roads than ever next year.”

In 1969, he celebrated the creation of a tourism cooperative called the Old West Trail with governors from North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska.

In 1970, Farrar met with President Richard Nixon to donate farm land north of Sioux Falls to create the EROS Data Center.

Former S.D. Governor Frank Farrar pictured with President Richard Nixon in 1970.

And he attended the dedication of the Sioux Falls airport terminal in 1960, where he called Sioux Falls the state’s “queen city.”

He lost re-election in 1970 and left politics to focus on banking and philanthropy. KELOLAND News will have more coverage on Farrar’s death on-air and online.