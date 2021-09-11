WATCH: Jefferson, Harrisburg, Washington and Brandon Valley earn Presidents Bowl wins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021 Presidents Bowl was bigger than ever before as there was four Sioux Falls public schools, playing in four games between Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11.

Date Game Score Friday, September 11 – 4 p.m. #5 Jefferson over Rapid City Stevens 48-32 Friday, September 11 – 8 p.m. #1 Harrisburg over #4 Lincoln 35-27 Saturday, September 12 – 1 p.m. Washington over #3 O’Gorman 24-0 Saturday, September 12 – 5 p.m. #2 Brandon Valley over Roosevelt 12-7 Presidents Bowl Results 2021

Jefferson, Harrisburg, Washington and Brandon Valley earned wins over the weekend.

GAME 1: JEFFERSON 48 – RAPID CITY STEVENS 32

Jefferson powered past Rapid City Stevens thanks to 448 total yards of offense and seven total touchdowns. 4 of which came through the air and 3 on the ground.

. @taashley13 totaled 448 all purpose yards and added 7 total scores! @KELOSports https://t.co/hRtTXwyy3W — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 11, 2021

Jefferson is now 2-1 on the season, while the Raiders are 1-2.

GAME 2: #1 HARRISBURG 35 – #4 LINCOLN 27

The second game of the Presidents Bowl was a close one as Lincoln and Harrisburg went back and forth.

In the third quarter, the Tigers grabbed their largest lead at 35-20.

However, the Patriots came back with a late score to cut the lead to eight, but that’s as close as it would get.

A five yard touchdown pass to Jack Smith and Lincoln is within one score!



5:29 4Q: @HHSTigerFBall 35 @PatsRevolution 27 pic.twitter.com/VDd2tvCmad — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 11, 2021

The Tigers would close out strong from there and move to 3-0 with the eight point victory. Despite a great effort, the Patriots fell to 2-1.

GAME 3: WASHINGTON 24 – O’GORMAN 0

The Washington Warriors earned their second straight win with an all around performance that led to a shutout win over O’Gorman.

Washington was led by their defense that allowed zero points as the Warriors blocked the lone field goal attempt from the Knights.

Blocked FIELD GOAL! OG attempted to get on the board, but a nice stop by Washington



10:30 4Q: @SFW_Football 10 @OG_Football 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Kuu3wgRRn9 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 11, 2021

Washington is now 2-1, while O’Gorman is 1-2.

GAME 4: BRANDON VALLEY 12 – ROOSEVELT 7

The final game of the 2021 Presidents Bowl was a defensive battle as Brandon Valley dominated on the defensive side, but Roosevelt’s defense kept the Riders in front most of the way.

Make it an 80 yard PICK SIX from Matt Goehring as the Rough Riders take the lead.



0:58 1Q: @RoughFootball 7 @bvhsfootball 3 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/m2TXZvx3y3 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 11, 2021

The Lynx took the lead for good in the fourth quarter with a touchdown run by Jordan Johnson.

Brandon Valley is in the ENDZONE! A one yard touchdown run by Jordan Johnson, BV back in front!



7:57 4Q: @bvhsfootball 12 @RoughFootball 7 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/XHw3EMuFKR — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 12, 2021

Brandon Valley is now 3-0 on the season, while Roosevelt fell to 0-3.