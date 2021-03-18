WATCH: How exactly do you sign up to get vaccinated?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Monday, March 22, South Dakota will officially be moving into phase 1E, allowing for the vaccination of fire service personnel and public-facing workers in essential and critical infrastructure.

Are you an essential critical infrastructure worker?

KELOLAND News spoke to Avera Health’s Vice President of Clinical Formatics, Susan Kruse, about how the registration process unfolds, and one thing she made sure to stress is that you do not need to be a patient of a specific healthcare system to be vaccinated.

“Anytime you have multiple avenues to get anything done, I think it can become confusing,” says Kruse. “So just from a general overall perspective, in the state of South Dakota, the way South Dakota has handled the vaccination process, all the major health systems are called upon to vaccinate all patients, so it doesn’t matter whether you’re an Avera patient, whether you’re Sanford, whether you’re Monument. We’re called to vaccinate anyone who knocks on our door.”

1E covers a broad array of individuals, the largest portion of the population so far, and Kruse says that if you’re unsure if you qualify, to call and ask. “Give us a call,” she says. “Call the COVID hotline, ask if you qualify, if you meet the criteria. If you do and we have an available appointment, we’ll get you scheduled right then and there.”

That number for the Avera Health COVID Hotline is 1-(887) 282-8372

So if you are included in this category, you may be wondering “how do I even sign up?”

Well, lucky for you, we wondered the same thing and will walk you through the process for signing up through the states major health systems below.

Avera Health

Sanford Health

Monument Health

Monument Health, similar to Sanford, has a streamlined registration form.

Other vaccination providers, such as the Mobridge Hospital, Northern Plains Health Network and local and pharmacies can also be accessed through the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Providers page.