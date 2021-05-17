WATCH: Fish jumps behind anglers at Lake Poinsett

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — One fish taunted some anglers at Lake Poinsett this weekend. 

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard caught the sly moment on camera. You can watch the video of a fish jumping behind a group of anglers in the player above. 

Dozens of anglers were fishing on shore, in the water in waders or near the shore in a boat.

A 2019 South Dakota Game Fish & Parks report said Lake Poinsett had bigmouth buffalo, black bullhead, black crappie, channel catfish, carp, northern pike, smallmouth bass, walleye, white bass, white sucker and yellow perch. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 