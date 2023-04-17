PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The fate of the proposed social studies standards will be determined Monday during a Board of Education Standards meeting in Pierre.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.

Board president Terry Nebelsick told KELOLAND News he expects the seven-member panel will vote on the proposals.

Each side, proponent and opponent will get 90 minutes to speak during the public comment period for the social studies standards. Each speaker will have four minutes to speak.

It has been a long road to this point for the social studies standards which were first released in Aug. 2021 before being delayed by Gov. Kristi Noem. After backlash, Noem called for a second group to create the current proposed standards released in Aug. 2022.

There is no current state or federal test that measures how students are learning about social studies in South Dakota at the present time. The proposed social studies standards doesn’t change that, but part of how public schools are accredited is through aligning with statewide standards.

Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson resigned at the end of 2022, and Noem named then-Mitchell superintendent Joe Graves to replace her.

The governor decided to not re-appoint the board’s then-president, retired teacher Jacqueline Sly of Rapid City and replaced her last year with Richard Meyer of Rapid City. This year, Noem chose to not re-appoint Becky Guffin, the Aberdeen superintendent and replaced her with Steve Perkins of Sioux Falls.

Along with Nebelsick, Meyer and Perkins, the other four members of the board are Phyllis Heineman, Linda Olsen, Julie Westra and Steve Willard. Until Monday, members of the board have been completely silent about approving the standards.

You can find real-time updates from the meeting below, which include a brief summary of what proponents and opponents said to the board.

10 a.m.

The board has moved onto the proposed social studies standards. Proponents will testify first.

Shannon Malone, director of learning and instruction for the DOE, said the DOE will host a civics and history summit this summer in Sioux Falls. There will also be a new South Dakota history website and elementary teachers will be part of a South Dakota history road trip.

“I strongly encourage you to pass these standards,” Malone said.

Ben Jones, state historian and past DOE Secretary, said the proposed social studies standards have substantial merits and there hasn’t been academic research presented against the standards.

“The Department of Education is ready, willing and able to aid teachers to put these standards into action in the Fall of 2025,” Jones said. He said the new standards set a higher bar that students in South Dakota can meet.

Tim Rave, a former lawmaker and president of the Board of Regents, said social studies standards are crucial. He said the Board of Regents prepares current and future teachers to excel in the classroom and will help the DOE with implementation of the new standards.

Justin Blessinger, a professor at Dakota State University testifying on his own, said students are less aware of history. He said educator criticism of memorization is baffling to him.

Judy Rapp, a former teacher in Pierre, said she supports the middle school standards. She said the foundation of history is by learning facts. Rapp said South Dakota’s American Indian history should be a separate course.

Madisen Vetter, a recent Aberdeen Central High School, said she did not learn good history in high school. She said many students are confused about the branches of government and how elections work.

Sarah Hitchcock, a parent and former teacher, said she supports the standards. She said she doesn’t agree the standards are too tough for students.

“We have so many resources to help these students,” Hitchcock said.

9:15 a.m.

The meeting has started. There are public hearings for other education standards, including Career and Technical Education, Business Management and Administration, Hospitality and Tourism, Marketing, Transportation, Distribution and Logistics and Capstone Course.

The board approved all the CTE standards.

8:40 a.m.

The board has held public comment on the proposed social studies at three other meetings in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

After the Rapid City meeting, the Department of Education said there’s been 1,094 written public comments submitted since the proposed standards were released. As of Feb. 7, the public comments have been 117 proponents, 940 opponents and 37 neutral comments.

The latest amount of written comments is 1,424.

The South Dakota Education Association is one of several educator groups that oppose the proposed standards.

“I think what you’re going to hear on Monday is a continuation of concerns expressed by teachers, administrators, school board members, parents, community members, and throughout this process those concerns have yet to be addressed,” said Sandra Waltman, director of communications and government relations with the South Dakota Education Association. “We’re still concerned about the age appropriateness of the standards. We’re concerned about the amount of rote memorization and just the number of the standards.”

In a statement to KELOLAND News Friday, the DOE said the department “stands behind the fundamental aspects of the standards as necessary to helping our students become informed, contributing members of society.” The statement goes on to say “we believe these standards encompass the critical people, places, events, and ideas that shaped our nation and world.”