WATCH: Britton-Hecla senior Trevor Zuehlke takes to the field one last time

BRITTON, S.D. (KELO) — Britton-Hecla senior Trevor Zuehlke was given the opportunity to get back on the football field Friday night.

Zuehlke suffered a serious brain injury in a football game a year ago. Friday night, Trevor got the chance to get on the field and play linebacker against Warner.

The opposing Monarchs bench took a knee during the play. When the whistle blew, signaling the play clock was up, both teams and fans rose to their feet, while the Britton-Hecla team surrounded their teammate.

Another video shows the play from the other side of the field, but also includes the public address announcers message about Zuehlke’s impressive accomplishments.

Starting the second half at outside linebacker, is Trevor Zuehlke. Trevor is a state champion, an all-state selection, two time all-conference, team most valuable player, three time team captain and most importantly, Trevor is an amazing role model for his teammates, classmates, teachers, coaches and the entire community. Britton-Hecla Public Address Announcer

The crowd then applauded Trevor Zuehlke as this was his last regular season home game.

Britton-Hecla will open the 9A playoffs on Thursday, October 22 as they will travel to play Ipswich /Edmunds Central.