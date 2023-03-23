SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Four more cases, including two involving people sentenced to prison for killing someone in Sioux Falls, will be heard by the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s final case involves Denny Sanford and the release of search warrants from a concluded investigation. Five justices will hear oral arguments on the cases at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the campus of South Dakota State University.

The entire schedule of cases are listed below (bold cases will be livestreamed):

Thursday, March 23

9 a.m.: State v. Smith

9:45 a.m.: Estate of Simon

10:30 a.m.: State v. Banks

11:15 a.m.: Implicated Individual

The members of the South Dakota’s Supreme Court are Chief Justice Steven Jensen, Janine Kern, Mark Salter, Patricia DeVaney and Scott Myren. Lawyers for each side of the case will appear in front of the court to emphasize points of the case and respond to questions from the court.

State v. Smith

The first case heard Thursday involves Ramon Smith, who was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault from a June 2019 shooting in the 100 block of North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls.

Smith shot three people, killing Larry Carr, and fled the area after the shooting but was later arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke reported in Jan. 2022 Carr’s family forgave Smith for his deadly actions. While Smith was awaiting trial, the South Dakota Legislature passed a Stand Your Ground law for statutory immunity when the use of force is justified under South Dakota law. Part of Smith’s appeal asks if the circuit court erred by now allowing Smith a statutory immunity hearing and not granting a motion to dismiss based on statutory immunity.

Ahead of the trial, Smith and the State agreed to not allow witnesses to testify about Smith’s prior time spent in the Minnesota prison system. Then during Smith’s trial, Smith’s sister’s girlfriend, Christina, explained Smith had just been released from prison.

The court instructed the jury to disregard her testimony and denied Smith’s motion for a mistrial.

Testimony was allowed to point out Smith was prohibited by state law from carrying a firearm, regardless of the reasonableness of self-defense claim.

Attorney Manuel J. De Castro Jr. is representing Smith, while South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Assistant Attorney General Stephen Gemar are representing the state.

State v. Banks

This case involves Raymond Banks, who along with Jahennessy Bryant, agreed to a plea agreement for the killing of Casey Bonhorst, who was working as a pizza delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza in February 2022.

Both Banks and Bryant have conflicting stories on what happened and who was the shooter in the crime. Three days before sentencing, Banks joked about getting a slice of pizza tear-drop tattoo on his body.

Before the sentencing hearing, Banks wanted to offer testimony from a polygraph examiner as mitigating evidence. Banks is appealing if the circuit court abused its discretion by not allowing the polygraph evidence to be introduced at his sentencing hearing.

Kristi Jones and Manuel De Castro Jr. are the attorneys for Banks, while Jackley and Paul Swedlund, solicitor general, are representing the State.

Implicated Individual

The final case the court will hear oral arguments on involves the criminal investigation into philanthropist T. Denny Sanford for child pornography. Sanford was never charged and his lawyers want the court to keep search warrants and other documents from the investigation sealed.

The documents are in a single file in the Minnehaha County Clerk of Court’s office and ProPublica and the Argus Leader have filed requests to unseal the files. The State would not allow the documents to be unsealed until after the investigation was over but the state has filed notice its investigation is completed.

Sanford is appealing the circuit court erred in not allowing Sanford to inspect the affidavits prior to their unsealing so he may invoke his rights regarding state law defining requests to prohibit public access to information in court records.

Stacy Hegge is the lawyer representing Sanford, while Jeff Beck is representing ProPublica, Jon Arneson is representing the Argus Leader and Paul Swedlund is representing the State.

What to know about South Dakota’s Supreme Court

The five members of South Dakota’s Supreme Court are appointed by the governor from judicial districts and the picks are subject to statewide electoral approval three years after appointment and every eight years after that.

South Dakota Supreme Court Justices must retire at age 70 and the Supreme Court is final judicial authority on all matters involving the legal and judicial system in South Dakota.

Kern was appointed in 2014 in District 1, Jensen was appointed in 2017 from District 4, Salter was appointed in 2018 in District 2, DeVaney was appointed in 2019 from District 3 and Myren was appointed in 2021 from District 5.

The court travels throughout the state to hear oral arguments to give citizens a better opportunity to see and hear how the court functions. The South Dakota Supreme Court allowed both television and still cameras in the Supreme Court in August 2001.

The South Dakota Supreme Court issues opinions on cases every Wednesday, which are made public on Thursdays.