WATCH: #14 Beresford stuns #3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton on game winning touchdown

Click the video player to see Beresford’s walk-off touchdown — Courtesy: MVP Titans Livestream

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — The 14-seeded Beresford Watchdogs stunned #3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton with a walk-off, 24 yard touchdown in the First Round of the 11B Playoffs.

Beresford completed a pass to the 24 yard line, leaving just 11.5 seconds left in the game. The Watchdogs rushed to the line as the clock began to run and instead of spiking the ball, they went on the attack.

***Spiking the football would’ve stopped the clock and allowed Beresford to set up a play, but it would’ve also allowed Mount Vernon/Plankinton to set up a defensive strategy. Perhaps not spiking the ball may have actually been a big benefit for Beresford.

Tate VanOtterloo, Beresford’s junior quarterback, was able to buy time as he scrambled around the pocket. He would eventually roll out to the left and fire downfield where he would find senior wide receiver, Isaiah Richards for the 24 yard touchdown.

That score would give the Watchdogs what they needed as Beresford advanced with a 27-24 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

Click the video player to see the final two plays that led to Beresford’s 27-24 win. Courtesy: MVP Titans Livestream