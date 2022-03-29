SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Sioux Falls Washington standout, Sydni Schetnan, is a freshman at Louisville. She and the Cardinals are now in the Final Four and hoping to continue their run in the NCAA Tournament.

Few South Dakota basketball players reach the power five level of Division I basketball.

“It’s brand new for me as well. I’ve never coached a kid that has played at that level before,” Washington head coach Jamie Parish said.

But now, Washington alum, Sydni Schetnan is playing her freshman season with the Louisville women’s basketball team.

“She worked really hard at volleyball and basketball and she’s playing both sports there. She’s doing something right. She just puts in the work and does what needs to be done,” Washington junior Hannah Harpe said.

The Cardinals are one of four teams left in the NCAA Tournament, following an elite eight win over Michigan.

“What a unique situation and we’re not just talking about playing at Louisville, we’re talking about there’s only four teams left,” Parish said. “To be a part of that experience is something that is so unique and so special. That’s a memory maker for the rest of their life.”

. @whsgirlshoop alum Sydni Schetnan is headed to the Final Four as Louisville knocked off Michigan @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 29, 2022

“It’s pretty amazing that she’s my teammate and now she’s in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. It’s very cool that she worked that hard and got there,” Washington junior Brooklyn Harpe said.

Schetnan has appeared in just ten games this season, but she’s found a new role as a teammate.

“To be a great teammate and to not be worried about yourself, but be worried about the end result for your team, that’s not easy. That’s not something that comes by easily in our society anymore,” Parish said. “Obviously, I’m pretty biased, but every time there’s a basket and they scan the bench, I’m looking over there. To see her up and clapping her hands, high fiving and being a great teammate, it’s awesome to watch.”

“She really inspires me. She’s a freshman this year, so I understand still not a lot of playing time. She’s still on the bench and cheering for her teammates. I see her get up and yell each time they score,” Brooklyn said.

Many girls in South Dakota look up to Schetnan as they hope to someday follow in her footsteps.

“It definitely makes me want to work harder and get my name out there and be just as good as a teammate and bring energy like she does,” Hannah said.

Louisville will now face South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament semifinals. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on Friday night.

SD PLAYERS ON THE BIG STAGE

Along with Schetnan, several other South Dakota girls basketball players took to the floor in the NCAA Tournament.

O’Gorman alum, Emma Ronsiek and Sioux Falls Christian alum, Lexi Unruh each play for Creighton. The Bluejays reached the Elite Eight.

The USD women’s basketball team also had success in the tournament as they reached the Sweet 16.

The Coyotes have several players from South Dakota including Morgan Hansen (SF Lincoln), Chloe Lamb (Onida), Jeniah Ugofsky (Harrisburg) and Kyah Watson (Rapid City Stevens).

“We just talked about how many South Dakota kids were on television last weekend. You had the two Creighton kids, you had the Coyote women with all of their connections and those are kids who our girls have guarded. Kids that we’ve played against,” Parish said. “It’s incredible and it’s a huge credit to the quality of coaching that we have in the state of South Dakota right now.”