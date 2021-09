SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Friday, September 3 as Washington hosts Rapid City Central at Howard Wood Field. The game can be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

The game will stream at 6:00 p.m. on KELOLAND.dot as both teams are searching for their first win of the young 2021 season.

Washington is coming off a narrow 17-14 loss to in town rival Jefferson, while Rapid City Central is coming off a 47-6 loss to Lincoln.