Washington to host Brandon Valley in baseball Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Tuesday with a class ‘A’ contest between Brandon Valley and Sioux Falls Washington.

The action will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and feature one, seven inning game.

Washington and Brandon Valley enter Tuesday’s contest with very similar class ‘A’ seed points, though they have quite different records. Sioux Falls Washington owns a solid 6-2 record, while Brandon Valley sits at 3-3.

The Lynx have played 17 games this season, but only six of them have come against opponents in class ‘A’.

Brandon Valley fell twice in a double header to Sioux Falls Lincoln, but answered right back with a pair of wins against Yankton.

The Lynx most recent contests were on Friday, April 16, where they earned a double header split with Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

Sioux Falls Washington has played 13 games and they are 9-4 in those games, though only six contests have counted toward their class ‘A’ seed points.

The Warriors opened the 2021 league schedule with a four game win streak earning double header sweeps of Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.

Following a loss to Roosevelt, Washington got back into the win column with a double header sweep of Yankton.

Washington’s latest league game was on Thursday, April 15 when the Warriors lost to Lincoln 9-4.

Tuesday’s coverage will begin around 4:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch Tuesday’s game by clicking on the link above.