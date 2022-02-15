SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Tuesday Game of the Week returns tonight with a class ‘AA’ boys basketball contest. Washington will host #4 Mitchell in Sioux Falls.

Tuesday’s contest will tip-off at 7 p.m. and you can stream the game at the link below:

Class ‘AA’ Standings

Washington is in a close battle in ‘AA’ boys basketball. Just 1.2 seed points separates Yankton in ninth and Mitchell in third. That makes Tuesday’s game yet another crucial contest, as there are just a few games until playoffs. Mitchell owns an 11-4 record and they’re trying to stay in the top three, but a win on Tuesday will be essential.

Tuesday’s game will feature some tremendous talent, including Washington’s Mikele Kambalo and Mitchell’s Caden Hinker.

Both players have established themselves as two of the best in class ‘AA’ boys basketball.

The Kernels own the second best scoring offense in class ‘AA’ at 64.8 points per game. Washington sits five points back at 59.9 points per contest.

Tuesday’s game could feature some scoring when two talented offenses cross paths.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.