Washington baseball earns walk-off win over Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A classic pitcher’s duel ended with a walk-off single on Tuesday, April 20 as Washington claimed a 3-2 win over Brandon Valley.

The first inning last more than thirty minutes and featured some unorthodox runs for both teams.

Brandon Valley struck first with a stolen base attempt, that led to an error, earning the Lynx a run.

However, Washington answered back with two of their own in the bottom of the first as both runs scored via the walk.

The next three innings were scoreless for both squads, until the Lynx finally tied the ball game on a sacrifice fly from Nick Hokenstad.

Brandon Valley had threats in both the sixth and seventh innings, but Washington relief pitcher, Cael Swanson was able to get the Warriors through those innings unharmed.

Bronson Moet stepped to the dish for the first time in the bottom of the seventh as he entered the contest when Andrew Glovich was replaced at pitcher.

Moet jumped on the first pitch and delivered a single into shallow left field. Aidan Beck would lay down a bunt, but he would avoid the tag at first for a single, placing runners on first and second with no outs.

That’s when coach Corey Vasquez went to the bench again, bringing in Garren Heinert for a pinch hit.

It's a walk-off winner for @SFW_Baseball. They earn a 3-2 win over @BVLynxBaseball as Heinert delivers the game winning swing ⬇️⬇️⬇️ @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/WKC9ajYsGQ — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) April 21, 2021

One pitch later, Heinert delivered a single that rolled just past the shortstop and Moet motored in from second to give the Warriors a narrow 3-2 win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Brandon Valley 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 5 2 7 Washington 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 6 3 9 *LOB – Left on Base

Swanson earned the win in relief as he allowed zero runs on two hits, while striking out two in two innings of relief. Starting pitcher, Andrew Glovich, led the way on the mound as he pitched five innings and allowed two unearned runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out a game high nine batters.

Carson Askdal took the loss for Brandon Valley, despite only allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He also struck out six.

At the dish, Brandon Valley’s Payton Carroll is the lone player to tally more than one hit as he finished 2-3 with a pair of singles.

Washington had six players who each earned a hit including Heinert, Moet, Dylan Rippentrop, Aidan Beck, Patrick Osborn (3B) and Andrew Evenson (2B).

The Warriors improved to 7-2 in class ‘A’ league play, while Brandon Valley fell to 3-3.

Washington will play Roosevelt on Thursday, April 22 at Augustana. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Lynx’s next game will be a pair of non-league games in Lennox on Friday, April 23. The first game of the double header starts at 5:00 p.m.

