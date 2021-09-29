Washington and Jefferson to host Brookings and Roosevelt in the KELOLAND.com Games of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two games will be featured on the Game of the Week Page on KELOLAND.com as week seven of high school football gets underway on Thursday.

Washington will host 11AA Brookings in a cross-class battle on Thursday at Howard Wood Field. Then it’s #3 Jefferson hosting west-side rival Roosevelt on Friday, October 1.

11AA #3 BROOKINGS VS. 11AAA #5 WASHINGTON – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 – 6:00 P.M.

The Thursday Game of the Week will be the first game of week seven, but the final game in September.

Brookings is the third-ranked team in class 11AA, but they find themselves second in the standings via seed points, with a 4-1 record.

The Bobcats lone loss came to Tea Area back in their first game, in week two. Since then, Brookings has rattled off four wins.

Defense has been the name of the game for the Bobcats this season as they are allowing just 13.6 points per contest, which is second best in 11AA.

Since allowing 47 points in the first game of the season, Brookings allowed just 21 points in the next four games.

The Bobcats own 11AA’s third best scoring offense at 30.4 points per game. Their scoring margin of 16.8 points is second best. (Tea Area owns top margin at 35.6)

#5 Washington is the lone team in fifth place in the 11AAA standings. All 11AAA teams will play each other throughout the season. Those eight games they play will count towards the seed point standings. Washington is 2-3 in 11AAA play. Thursday’s game will have no impact on the Warriors seed point record. However, it will impact Brookings’ record.

The Warriors have been through a tough slate of games. They earned a 24-0 win over O’Gorman on September 11, but have since lost back-to-back games.

Washington has faced the top two teams over the past two weeks and they are 0-2 with two one touchdown losses.

The Warriors fell 29-23 in overtime to #1 Harrisburg and a week later, they suffered a 17-10 loss to #2 Brandon Valley.

The Warriors remain a force to reckon with on defense as they are allowing just 15.4 points per game to their opponents.

Both teams have played elite defensively this season, which means we could see a low scoring contest.

11AAA ROOSEVELT VS. #5 JEFFERSON – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1 – 5:00 P.M.

It will be a west-side Sioux Falls battle as Roosevelt and Jefferson cross paths on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Cavaliers have been impressive in their first-ever season as they are off to a 4-1 start.

The Cavs suffered their lone setback back on September 4, with a 33-21 loss at Brandon Valley. Since that point, Jefferson has rattled off three straight wins and have scored 121 points in that span.

It comes as no shock that offense has been their go-to this season. Jefferson is scoring nearly 32 points per contest.

Their defense however has struggled at times. They are allowing 24 points per game this year which is sixth in 11AAA. They have now allowed 30 points or more in three of their past four contests.

Their opponent can be described as near opposites. Roosevelt has relied on their strong defense to lead the way this year, though there are just 1-4 to start the year.

The Rough Riders have had a tough start to the season, but they aren’t far from being a 4-1 team. A missed two point conversion, a near touchdown drive and a late score have cost them games to O’Gorman, Brandon Valley and Harrisburg. After a loss to Stevens, the Rough Riders have played some quality football earning a win over Rapid City Central, while also taking the top two teams down to the wire.

Roosevelt is allowing 21 points per contest defensively this season, however, the majority of that comes in just two games.

Outside of their game against top-ranked Harrisburg and Stevens, Roosevelt has allowed just three offensive touchdowns.

Offensively, the Rough Riders have come on strong as of late. In their first three games, the Rough Riders were averaging just 17 points per game.

However, a 56 point performance and a 34 point performance have vaulted their points per game to 28.

It appears as if the win over Rapid City Central may have helped the Roosevelt offense find their groove.

Thursday’s game will kick-off at 6 p.m. and Friday’s game will kick-off at 5 p.m., but from Howard Wood Field.

You can stream the action by visiting the Game of the Week Page on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.