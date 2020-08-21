Warner hosts Sully Buttes in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

WARNER, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week features a class ‘9A’ clash between #5 Sully Buttes and Warner, who is receiving votes.

Warner will look to seek revenge as Sully Buttes swept the Monarchs in their two meetings last season.

The Chargers earned an impressive 42-14 win over the Monarchs to start the 2019 season.

Just like they started their year, Warner would end their 2019 season with a loss to Sully Buttes in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Sully Buttes would earn a narrow 22-14 win.

The Chargers would fall to Canistota/Freeman a week later in the state semifinals, concluding an impressive 10-1 season.

Sully Buttes returns a list of talented starters on their offensive and defensive lines, which will be important for them.

“We had a lot of three-way players; offensively, defensively and special teams. Getting those guys a break sometime during the game will be big for us,” Sully Buttes head coach Mark Senftner said.

The Chargers have a mix of youth and experience as they start six seniors, two juniors and two sophomores.

“We have many young players that will be tested at the varsity level for the first time and they all have to make contributions on Friday,” Senftner said.

Senftner and the Chargers know that just like any year, they’ll need to be ready for a battle against Warner.

“Warner is a well-coached and experienced football team. They are a playoff team every year and this year is no different,” Senftner said.

Warner finished 2019 with a strong 6-3 record, as two of their three losses came from Sully Buttes.

Warner returns nine seniors and four juniors for this years season.

In the past five years, the Monarchs have made three quarterfinal appearances, one semifinal appearance and a state championship appearance in 2016.

This year’s Warner team is expected to be as talented as teams in the past.

The South Dakota High School Prep Media Preseason Football Poll has the Monarchs with eleven votes, giving them the sixth-highest amount in class ‘9A’.

Friday’s game will be the beginning of the 2020 South Dakota High School Football Season and KELOLAND Media Group will be covering ten games from across the state.

Friday’s Game of the Week coverage will begin at 6:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game by clicking on the link below: