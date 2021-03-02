‘Walter the Salter,’ ‘Darth Blader’ among winning names for S.D. snowplows

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The winning names from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) have been announced. The competition was rolled out in mid-January and, according to Interim Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, “the contest was designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun and unique way.”

Without further ado, here are the results:

Aberdeen Area: Darth Blader by Dave Bacon (Aberdeen)
Belle Fourche Area: Art by family and friends of Art DeKnikker (Faith/Bison)
Custer Area:  Mt. Plowmore by Landon Harrod (Edgemont)
Huron Area:  Snow Mater by Jim Bruce (Highmore)
Mitchell Area:  Blizzard Wizard by Cordell Davis (Plankinton)
Mobridge Area:  Winter Warrior by Marion Goehring (Herreid)
Pierre Area:  Lewis & Clark by Jackie Heier (Pierre)
Rapid City Area:  Polar Patroller by Tiffany Hoff (Rapid)
Sioux Falls Area:  SnowBeGone Kenobi by Shawn Hanson (Sioux Falls)
Watertown Area:  Thaw Enforcement by Robert Innes (Aurora)
Winner Area:  Walter the Salter by Dairy Queen Staff (Winner)
Yankton Area:  Frosty the Snowplow by Lilly Kroger (Beresford)

“The name Art was submitted by several people in the Belle Fourche Area in memory of 43-year SDDOT veteran snowplow operator, Art DeKnikker,” Rapid City Region Engineer Todd Seaman said in a news releasing announcing the names.

