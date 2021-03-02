‘Walter the Salter,’ ‘Darth Blader’ among winning names for S.D. snowplows

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The winning names from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) have been announced. The competition was rolled out in mid-January and, according to Interim Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt, “the contest was designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun and unique way.”

Without further ado, here are the results:

Aberdeen Area: Darth Blader by Dave Bacon (Aberdeen)

Belle Fourche Area: Art by family and friends of Art DeKnikker (Faith/Bison)

Custer Area: Mt. Plowmore by Landon Harrod (Edgemont)

Huron Area: Snow Mater by Jim Bruce (Highmore)

Mitchell Area: Blizzard Wizard by Cordell Davis (Plankinton)

Mobridge Area: Winter Warrior by Marion Goehring (Herreid)

Pierre Area: Lewis & Clark by Jackie Heier (Pierre)

Rapid City Area: Polar Patroller by Tiffany Hoff (Rapid)

Sioux Falls Area: SnowBeGone Kenobi by Shawn Hanson (Sioux Falls)

Watertown Area: Thaw Enforcement by Robert Innes (Aurora)

Winner Area: Walter the Salter by Dairy Queen Staff (Winner)

Yankton Area: Frosty the Snowplow by Lilly Kroger (Beresford)

“The name Art was submitted by several people in the Belle Fourche Area in memory of 43-year SDDOT veteran snowplow operator, Art DeKnikker,” Rapid City Region Engineer Todd Seaman said in a news releasing announcing the names.