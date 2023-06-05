SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO)– For 35 years, the Siouxland Heritage Museums have led walking tours around Sioux Falls to highlight the historic locations in the city.

The walking tours run every Thursday from June 1 through August 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT. They are expected to last an hour.

Adam Nelson, the marketing coordinator for SHM, said the intent for the tours is to bring the history out of the buildings and into the community. The tours focus on architecture, prominent people and historic events in the older neighborhoods of Sioux Falls.

The cathedral and warehouse districts have buildings and history from over 125 years ago, Nelson said.

“As the city grows, it grows out into every different direction,” Nelson said. “Sometimes it’s good to go back and take a look at some of those original neighborhoods where the city started.”

Some of the locations for the historic tours include downtown, Phillips Avenue, Woodlawn Cemetery, McKennan Park, Fort Dakota and more.

Bill Hoskins, the director of Siouxland Heritage Museums, will be giving the tour around Woodlawn Cemetery on June 22. While the historic tours always feature the cemeteries every year, the topic is different each time. This year, the tours at Woodlawn Cemetery and Pleasant View Cemetery focus on civil war veterans and the founders of the city.

“I think there are thousands of great stories in the cemetery, and I’m also one of these people that believe that people are not truly dead as long as they’re remembered,” Hoskins said. “Sharing a little bit about these people’s lives and their story, how they impact our community, keeps those people alive for the future. ”

The tours cost $5 for people over the age of 12 and $3 for Siouxland Heritage Museum alliance members. The Old Courthouse Museum is asking people to call (605) 367-4210 to register in advance so groups don’t become too large.

“This is to share some of the great stories of people who lived here and made up our community in the past,” Hoskins said. “It’s a nice opportunity to go on a walk and learn a little bit about the heritage of our community.”

List of Historic Walking Tour locations:

Warehouse District, Thursday, June 1st, 6:30 p.m. CT.

South End Cathedral District, Thursday, June 8th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Eastbank Downtown, Thursday, June 15th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Woodlawn Cemetery: Civil War Veterans, Thursday, June 22nd, 6:30 p.m. CT.

North McKennan District, Thursday, June 29th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Phillips Avenue, Thursday, July 6th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery- Civil War Veterans, Thursday, July 13th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Woodlawn Cemetery- Rose Hill, Thursday, July 20th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

North Duluth Avenue, Thursday, July 27th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

South McKennan Park, Thursday, August 3rd, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Fort Dakota, Thursday, August 10th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Mount Pleasant Cemetery-Founders, Thursday, August 17th, 6:30 p.m. CT.

Summit & Prairie Avenues, Thursday, August 24th, 6:30 p.m. CT.