SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voting for South Dakota’s 2022 Primary Election is starting soon.

State law allows registered voters to vote absentee 46 days prior to Election Day. The 2022 Primary Election is set for Tuesday, June 7th and April 22 is 46 days from then.

Registered Republican voters will vote for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Governor and local races.

The ballot order of statewide races for all registered Republican voters will be:

U.S. Senate

John R. Thune

Bruce Whalen

Mark Mowry

U.S. House

Dusty Johnson

Taffy Howard

Governor

Steven Haugaard

Kristi Noem

For registered Democratic and independent voters, there will only be a few local primaries for state House races in Sioux Falls-based Districts 11 and 15.

All voters, regardless of party registration, are still set to vote on Constitutional Amendment C, which aims to require any initiated measures or proposed constitutional amendments obligating the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five years must reach a 60-percent threshold.

How to vote absentee

In order to vote absentee, registered voters must request an application from their county auditor or download and fill one out from the Secretary of State’s website.

Voters submitting absentee ballot applications must have a photocopy of an approved photo identification card or have the form notarized. Acceptable photo identification cards include a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport or other picture ID issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution.

Voters can vote absentee in-person with their county auditor on the day before Election Day. Pools will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. For polling locations and sample ballots, see the Voter Information Portal on the SOS website.

How to register to vote

The voter registration deadline is Monday, May 23, 2022.

If you have not registered to vote in the past, you will need to print and fill out this form, sign it and then submit it to your County Auditor. Voter registration can not be done electronically in South Dakota.

Not sure if you’ve already registered? You can check that online at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. Simple fill out your info, and if you are registered to vote, it will show you your polling locations for the next election.

Who votes for who in the primary election?

When you register to vote, you can pick a party registration or pick independent.

In a Primary Election, a voter is given only the ballot for the party which the voter is registered in, except for voters registered as an Independent or No Party Affiliation (NPA).

South Dakota has 35 legislative districts; the current Legislature drew new boundaries last fall that will be used in the 2022 through 2030 legislative elections. Each district has one Senate seat and two at-large House seats (with the exceptions of House districts 26 and 28; each of those is broken roughly in half and each of the four halves elects one representative.)

Republicans have at least one candidate for all 35 of the Senate seats, while Democrats filed for only 12. That means Republicans are all but guaranteed to be holding at least 23 after the counting wraps up from November general election.

In the House, Republicans filed at least one candidate for all 70 seats. Democrats aren’t running for 32 of the seats. Again, another major advantage for Republicans.