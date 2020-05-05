Voting during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the upcoming election, voters may question how things will be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnehaha County Auditor’s office is taking extra steps to follow CDC guidelines and sanitize the stations.

However, some locations are unavailable because of the virus. It can be for a multitude of reasons, such as, it may be a closed school and they are sanitizing or the establishment may be unable to open for health reasons or concerns.

Bob Litz is the Minnehaha County Auditor. He says doubling up precincts at current locations may be the answer to fewer establishments. But, they still need more workers.

“A lot of our patriots are 60+ and a lot of them don’t feel comfortable coming in for the election,” Litz said.

Litz says his staff has reached out to schools for more election workers, but their office still needs more people to help with election day on June 2, 2020. If you’re interested, you can send him an email or contact the auditors office.

Three to four people are required to work at a precinct Litz said. He says if establishments do double up they would need to double their workers as well.

“We could maybe get by with three (people) on one of them, but due to the COVID situation and sanitation procedures and protocols that we put in place, we do need at least one floater in there to clean up,” Litz said.

The Minnehaha County Auditor’s office will be providing single use pens to voters. Plus, they are using booths from past years that can be spaced out. They also will have plastic barriers and signs on the floor marked six feet apart for people standing in line.