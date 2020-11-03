Voting during a pandemic in 1918

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The last time South Dakota voted during a pandemic was in 1918 when the country was in the grip of the Spanish Flu.

There was not a presidential vote that year but 96,160 people voted for governor of South Dakota. Republican Peter Norbeck won the race with 51,175 votes. His closest challenger was Democrat James E. Bird with 17,858, according to statistics from the office of the South Dakota Secretary of State.

The state’s population in 1918 was likely close to the 1920 U.S. Census population count of 636,547 people. But women could not vote in South Dakota until 1920.

The flu and World War I accounted for the low voter turnout of about 40% in 1918, according to History.com. That was 10% lower than the prior mid-term election in 1914, according to a paper called Judging the 1918 Election written by Jason Marisam of Harvard Law in 2010.

About 12 million people voted in the 1918 midterm election. If the turnout had been similar to prior midterm election 2014, three million more people would have voted, according to a source cited by Marisam.

The pandemic changed campaigns as public gatherings had been banned in several cities. Many candidates used newspapers to share their message with the public.

“States began passing absentee ballot laws for civilians in the late 1800s. The first laws were intended to accommodate voters who were away from home or seriously ill on Election Day,” according to research from The MIT Election Data and Science Lab. “The number of absentee ballots distributed was relatively small, and the administrative apparatus was not designed to distribute a significant number.”

Soldiers would have had the option for absentee or vote by mail during WWI.

Although some U.S. voters would have the option to use absentee ballots, most voting was done in person on Election Day in 1918.

Voters have been wearing masks to the polls in South Dakota on Election Day and in early voting in 2020.

Voters also wore masks in some states in 1918. San Francisco required all poll workers to wear masks in 1918. The city and others required the public to wear masks in public or in certain circumstances.

While there may have been concerns about the flu and voting, the public was encouraged to do its civic duty and vote. WWI was the likely inspiration.

Fast forward to 2020 and the state of South Dakota had 578,666 voters registered as of Nov. 2, according to the SOS office. The state had 544,293 registered voters in the prior presidential election in 2016.

As of Nov. 2, the state’s Secretary of State Steve Barnett said 205,000 absentee ballots have been cast in South Dakota with nearly 40,000 in Minnehaha County.