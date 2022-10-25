SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Abortion access was listed by 11.6% of respondents as the most important issue in determining a vote in the upcoming election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill.

The poll was conducted Oct. 19-21 of a sample of voters most likely to vote on Nov. 8. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.

The poll listed eight possible most important issues along with an option to specify another issue. Of the eight, abortion access was the third most important issue.

The poll asked respondents an abortion question specific to South Dakota. Most of the voters (45.2%) said they were in favor of the state law that bans abortion in all cases except those that are necessary to preserve the life of the mother. Thirty-nine percent said they were opposed to the state law while 16% said they were unsure.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade made 38.7% of voters much more likely to vote. More, (48.7%), said it made no difference.

Age, not sex, was the largest factor in support or opposition to the state law.

Men and women were nearly equal in support or opposition to the abortion law.

In a breakdown by sex, more men (47.4%) supported South Dakota’s abortion law than women (43.6%). About 40% of women were opposed to the law compared to 37% of men.

The older the voter, the lower the opposition to the abortion law.

Older voters at 65 and up supported the abortion law at the highest rate at 50.3%. Fifty percent of those 18 to 49 years old opposed the state’s abortion law.

A Kaiser Family Foundation health tracking poll released on Oct. 12 shows that abortion will be a voting issue in several states.

According to the KFF poll, “Half (50%) of voters now say the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade has made them more motivated to vote in this year’s elections, up from 43% in July shortly after the Court’s decision and from 37% in a similar question in May, prior to the decision.” It’s a bigger motivator for Democrats and Independents but the KFF poll said about one-third of Republicans also said it was a motivation.