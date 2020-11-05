Voters show up in high numbers in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Before all the votes were counted, this became a record setting presidential election.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden received 69,589,840 votes as of late morning on Nov. 4, according to data from the Associated Press. That breaks a record set by former President Barack Obama in 2008 when he received 69,498,516 votes.

How do the votes in South Dakota stack up?

As of 6 p.m., there were 427,513 votes cast, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website. The numbers appear to include 93,425 votes in Minnehaha County, however as of 6 p.m. results from only 3 of 71 precincts were listed on the SOS website.

The state SOS said that was 73.88% of the 578,655 registered voters.

That’s less than the presidential election in 1968 when 81% of all registered voters participated in the presidential election. A total of 281,264 voted for president, according to the SOS office. The state said that was 74% of all qualified voters.

The percentage of registered voters who voted isn’t the only way to measure participation. Voter turnout is defined as the number of individuals who vote as compared to the number of eligible voters in a state.

According to the 2019 population estimate (884,659) for South Dakota, 75.5% of South Dakota’s population was 18 and older. That’s about 667,917 individuals in the voting age category.

The Federal Register estimated the voting age population in July 2019 at 667,558. The 2018 estimated it at 664,629.

To gauge voter turnout by eligible voters, use the 427,513 385,964 voters as a percentage of the estimated 667,558 eligible voters.

That’s about 64% of eligible voters.

The highest voter participation in the state was in Jones County, according to the state SOS. The county had 85.97% (607) of its 706 registered voters cast a vote. Jones County had an U.S. Census Bureau estimated 903 residents in 2019. Of those 903 residents, 78.4%, or about 708 residents, were 18 and over. Those 607 voters would account for a turnout of 86%.

The county voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in national and state offices.

The map below includes voter participation and total vote counts in counties in South Dakota. The numbers for Minnehaha County were as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 4. The website said this was with three of 71 precincts reported to the state.

Pennington County had 71.79% of its 89,583 registered voters participate in the election. A total of 58,047 votes were cast.

This year’s election also included more than 200,000 absentee ballots. As of Nov. 2, 205,000 absentee votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

On Oct. 27, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz said the county could receive an estimated 38,000 absentee ballots by election day. Litz said that would be a record.