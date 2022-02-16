PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Constitution could soon include a new section that would define human life as including the unborn, during the embryonic and fetal ages of fertilization to full gestation.

Representative Steven Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls) introduced House Joint Resolution 5003 to the House State Affairs committee Wednesday morning in hopes of redefining human life as beginning at fertilization in Section VI of the South Dakota constitution. Haugaard spoke as the sponsor, and sole proponent of the resolution.

As the country awaits the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, Haugaard told the committee that South Dakota must be prepared for the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade and would need to react quickly to the coming decision. But while that case is being deliberated, Haugaard wants to give the people of South Dakota the opportunity to decide whether life begins at conception.

In his testimony, Haugaard said that there is “ample evidence” that determines that life begins at conception. Haugaard repeatedly mentioned Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that provided legal protection for pregnant women wishing to end their pregnancy, in his testimony. According to Haugaard, the case allowed the court to avoid giving legal protection to the unborn. This resolution would provide South Dakota with the opportunity to respect and protect unborn life, Haugaard said.

Another component of his testimony included pushing back on claims that a fetus is not viable outside of the womb until 24 weeks, as stated by various medical organizations. Haugaard said that his daughter-in-law, a surgical technician, assisted in the birth of a 20-week-old infant who survived. Haugaard went on to say that an argument could be made that a child isn’t viable to survive until they are a few years old because they are dependent on the care of others.

There were two opponents of the resolution. Justin Bell, a lawyer and lobbyist with the South Dakota Medical Association, said that the association does not take a stance on the legality of abortion, but they were concerned with the language of the resolution. Bell said that the word ‘conception’ was not included in the legislation, but instead the word ‘fertilization’ was used.

The concern with the word fertilization is that the legislation does not mention how this would relate to medical issues such as birth control, IVF, or miscarriage management, according to Bell. He urged the lawmakers to be cautious of the legal implications of how this could be interpreted, if added to the constitution.

Jason Rumpca, a lobbyist with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, also opposed HJR 5003. Rumpca questioned how this resolution would impact people in South Dakota who seek IVF treatment to start a family. Rumpca said that by adding this definition to the constitution, physicians feared it would “open a pandora’s box of unintended consequences” on their ability to practice medicine in the state.

In rebuttal, Haugaard said he appreciated the comments and concerns but ultimately the resolution is about asking South Dakotans whether they respect life at all stages. Haugaard added that this resolution would not interfere with any existing litigation on abortion, both locally and nationally.

Representative Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) introduced an amendment to Haugaard’s resolution that would change the definition to be in line with an 8th Circuit Court ruling that upheld human life as the following:

“An individual living member of the species of Homo sapiens, including the unborn human being during the entire embryonic and fetal ages from fertilization to full gestation.” PLANNED PARENTHOOD MINNESOTA NORTH DAKOTA SOUTH DAKOTA v. LSWA

Following debate and the introduction of the amendment, the House State Affairs committee voted to pass the HJR 5003A, as amended, to move to the House Floor for further discussion. If passed through the legislature, the resolution would eventually make its way onto a ballot for South Dakotans to vote on.