MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — After years of discussion and debate, Mitchell voters will have a say on the future of Lake Mitchell next year.

This week, the Mitchell City Council voted 5-3 to pass a resolution to allow voters to give the city approval to seek a $25 million loan to drain and dredge Lake Mitchell.

“Right now, it looks like the residents of the city of Mitchell will be able to vote on whether they want to have a clean lake or they want to do the work to clean up Lake Mitchell in June of 2024,” Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson told KELOLAND News. “I think it’ll be good for the citizens of Mitchell. We’ve done numerous studies and polls on this.”

The original resolution called for a special election held in September 2023, but some city council members did not want to hold a special election for $10,000 and hoped there would be higher turnout by voters if it was held with the June 2024 primary election.

“I’m 100% in favor of fixing the lake. It’s just the financing side of things that I’m concerned about,” city council member Dan Sabers said during the July 5 meeting. “I don’t know how you can get a more fair way than a public vote, but I’d like it to be on a public open election so we can get the most people there.”

Everson said the September election was the soonest a public vote could be held on the topic that would still allow the city to approve and execute a State Revolving Financing Loan through the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources. The loan would not exceed $25 million and would be a 30-year loan at an interest rate of 3.25%.

Everson broke down the $25 million for various aspects of the project including: design and construction services ($1 million), the drawdown of the lake ($3.5 million), create a sediment trap on the west end of Lake Mitchell ($1 million) and mechanical dredging of the bottom of the lake ($13 million). That totals around $19 million, but Everson said he believes another million dollars will be used for inflation costs related to the project if voters approve and the project goes to bid.

Lake Mitchell, created in 1928 by a dam of Firesteel Creek, is 671 acres and has been plagued with high phosphorus levels that cause algae blooms. The lake is listed as impaired by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Everson said a study of Lake Mitchell showed 47% of the phosphorus issues are sitting at the bottom of Lake Mitchell and 53% of the phosphorus comes from the Firesteel Creek watershed which makes up more than 350,000 acres going all the way north to Wessington Springs.

“We can’t just do the lake and expect the water to be clean and we can’t just do the watershed and expect the water to be clean. It’s an ecosystem that we need to address as an entirety,” Everson said. “That’s been my stance since the day I was elected in 2018.”

Everson said work to improve the wetlands and the watershed will continue “forever” and noted the city has purchased land in the past upstream from Lake Mitchell including an area the city wants to make a 35 to 40 acre wetland.

“Using that property we can create a wetland with sediment traps as well as vegetation to help pull the nutrients out of Lake Mitchell prior to getting into the lake,” Everson said. “Numerous landowners have approached us about possibilities within their land. The problem is, it’s not something we own and we have to all come to an agreement on what we’re going to do in those areas.”

Friends of the Firesteel, a nonprofit organization, works on fundraising, education and community building around the goal of cleaning up Lake Mitchell and the Firesteel Creek Watershed.

Everson said the COVID-19 pandemic halted some of the progress city leaders have made on work to clean up Lake Mitchell. Work will continue to improve the Firesteel Creek Watershed, but Everson city involvement on Lake Mitchell is on hold until the public vote and approval of a SRF loan.

“It’s by no means a dead project,” Everson said. “We intend to continue to push forward with what we can and hopefully with our education process and talking to the people Mitchell we can we can get them to vote approval.”