DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Volga scored three runs in the eighth inning to pick up the 5-2 win over Dell Rapids. Post 114 has now advanced to the Region 2B Championship.
RECAP
Volga scored first on Tuesday, thanks to Parker Puetz who hammered a solo homerun on the third pitch of the game.
The score would remain that way until a passed ball added a run in the third for Volga, making it 2-0.
Puetz would keep Dell Rapids off the board and out of the hit column through the first innings as the right hander had a no-hitter through five innings.
The sixth inning saw an infield single from Brayden Pankonen, which brought the no-hit bid to an end. That was followed by two errors which scored a run. A sacrifice fly a batter later would even the contest at two.
Dell Rapids would put together a threat in the bottom of the seventh, but a great catch by Connor Gross would help keep Post 65 off the board.
The contest would need extra innings and in the eighth, it was Boden Schiller delivering a clutch two RBI double.
Volga would add another on their way to a 5-2 win over Dell Rapids.
Post 114 will now wait until Thursday, when they play for the Region 2B Championship.
Dell Rapids will play again on Wednesday at 8 p.m. They’ll meet the winner of Madison vs. Garretson.
