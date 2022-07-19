Click the video player above to see highlights from Tuesday

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Volga scored three runs in the eighth inning to pick up the 5-2 win over Dell Rapids. Post 114 has now advanced to the Region 2B Championship.

RECAP

Volga scored first on Tuesday, thanks to Parker Puetz who hammered a solo homerun on the third pitch of the game.

Great effort by Brayden Pankonen, but @parkerpuetz is able to muscle it out for a lead-off homerun!



End of 1: Volga 1, Dell Rapids 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/sKhR0SrQP0 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 20, 2022

The score would remain that way until a passed ball added a run in the third for Volga, making it 2-0.

Puetz would keep Dell Rapids off the board and out of the hit column through the first innings as the right hander had a no-hitter through five innings.

. @parkerpuetz is… Dealing! He's got four strikeouts and no runs through four innings!



End of 4: Volga 2, Dell Rapids 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/7nlpH6KtQP — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 20, 2022

The sixth inning saw an infield single from Brayden Pankonen, which brought the no-hit bid to an end. That was followed by two errors which scored a run. A sacrifice fly a batter later would even the contest at two.

An infield single, three errors and a sac fly leads to a pair of runs for Dell Rapids.



End of 6: @DellsVarsityBSB 2, Volga 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Ws0utWwRXm — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 20, 2022

Dell Rapids would put together a threat in the bottom of the seventh, but a great catch by Connor Gross would help keep Post 65 off the board.

Connor Gross with another incredible catch! That play helps force extra innings!



End of 7: Volga 2, @DellsVarsityBSB 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/h6JDdxl78h — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 20, 2022

The contest would need extra innings and in the eighth, it was Boden Schiller delivering a clutch two RBI double.

A two RBI double for Boden Schiller puts Volga in front for good!



FINAL: Volga 5, Dell Rapids 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/0vpoGW2mq2 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 20, 2022

Volga would add another on their way to a 5-2 win over Dell Rapids.

Post 114 will now wait until Thursday, when they play for the Region 2B Championship.

Dell Rapids will play again on Wednesday at 8 p.m. They’ll meet the winner of Madison vs. Garretson.

Click the video player to watch the full game between Dell Rapids and Volga