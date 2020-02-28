Vlastuin and Arlt lead Lennox to double header sweep over Dakota Valley

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)- The Tuesday KELOLAND.com games of the week featured a double header in Lennox between the Orioles and Dakota Valley.

The first game featured the second ranked Lennox girls against the Dakota Valley girls.

Lennox raced out to an early lead in the first quarter as the Orioles led 14-10.

The second quarter saw a change as the Dakota Valley Panthers were playing with out junior Rachel Rosenquist who left with an injury.

Somehow, the Panthers lost their second leading scorer but found a way to hang around with second ranked Lennox.

The game was even at 23 until Lennox’s Madysen Vlastuin connected on a buzzer beating jumper at the end of the second quarter. Lennox led 25-23 at halftime.

HALFTIME: @LennoxGBB leads @DVgirlsBB 25-23. Vlastuin with 12, Fillipi with 9. DV led by Rylee Rosenquist who's got 10. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 26, 2020

Lennox and Dakota Valley remained tight until the final three minutes of the third quarter, when Lennox went on a 10-0 run and took a 13 point lead.

The fourth quarter was all Lennox as the Orioles cruised their way to a 22 point win over Dakota Valley.

FINAL: @LennoxGBB (19-1) earns the 64-42 win over @DVgirlsBB (12-8). @KELOSports

Madysen Vlastuin 22 Points

Rianna Fillipi 20 Points



Rylee Rosenquist 18 Points — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 26, 2020

The Orioles (19-1) were led by seniors Madysen Vlastuin, Isabel Ihnen and Rianna Fillipi who combined for an impressive 56 points. Vlastuin finished with 24, Fillipi with 22 and Ihnen with 10.

Dakota Valley (12-8) was led by sophomore Rylee Rosenquist who scored a team high 18 points.

The second game of the evening featured the fifth ranked Oriole boys and Dakota Valley.

Just like the Lennox girl’s team, the Oriole boy’s team raced out to a red hot start and took a 20-9 lead. The impressive Oriole start was fueled by Lennox’s ability to slow Paul Bruns.

@LennoxMensBBall off to a hot start, they lead @DVMensBball 20-9, late in the first. Daugherty leads Lennox with 7. Paul Bruns with 5. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 26, 2020

Lennox’s Josh Arlt was given the first quarter task of slowing Paul Bruns and that worked until Arlt picked up his second foul late in the first quarter.

As for the Oriole offense, Lennox’s Will Daugherty and Peyton Eich knocked down some big threes and helped Lennox to an 8 point lead.

Lennox cooled off in the second quarter, thanks to some great Panther defense, but Dakota Valley couldn’t take advantage. Freshman Isaac Bruns knocked down a few shots in the second quarter, but Lennox held the potent Panther offense to just 11 points.

In the third quarter, both teams found their rhythm as neither team could miss.

Paul Bruns scored an impressive 11 points in the third quarter, but he had minimal help so the Panthers only scored 15 points.

On the other side, the Orioles were fueled by Arlt who hit four straight shots for the Orioles and lennox grabbed an impressive 16 point lead after the third quarter.

After 3: @LennoxMensBBall leads by 16, 56-40 over @DVMensBball. Paul Bruns now has a game high 18. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 26, 2020

Despite trailing by double digits, the Panthers came out shooting as they slowly worked their way back into the game.

In the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, the Panthers outscored Lennox 16-7 to cut into the lead as the Bruns brothers (Isaac and Paul) led the charge.

Eventually, the Panthers cut the lead down to 2, but Lennox would go a near perfect 12-13 down the stretch from the free throw line to hold off Dakota Valley.

FINAL: @LennoxMensBBall outlasts @DVMensBball 76-74. @KELOSports



Josh Arlt 25

Will Daugherty 19

Peyton Eich 15



Paul Bruns 31

Isaac Bruns 21 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 26, 2020

Lennox (17-3) was led by three players who finished in double digits. Senior Josh Artl had a team high 25 points. Senior Will Daugherty tallied 19 while junior Peyton Eich scored 15.

Dakota Valley (15-5) like most games, were led by the Bruns brother. Paul scored a game high 31 points while Isaac tallied 21.

With the win, Lennox claimed the top spot in Region 4. The biggest difference between the top two seeds is that Lennox has earned the only first round bye in Region 4.

Click the video player below to watch highlights from Tuesday’s double header.