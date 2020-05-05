Visits to state parks soar in April

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s as if half of South Dakota’s population visited a South Dakota Park in April.

The recorded more than 476,000 in state parks in April said Jona Ohm, of the state’s Game, Fish and Parks Department. The state’s estimated 2019 population is 884,659.

The 476,000 visitors is a 50% increase over last year when 305,000 people visited a park in April, Ohm said.

It’s also a five-year April high at more than double the number in 2018 and about 100,000 more than in 2016 and 2017.

Ohm noted that a snowy April kept some visitors away in 2019. But, it appears, the coronavirus pandemic didn’t keep visitors away this year.

State parks were free to visitors in April.

The number of April state park visitors is bucking a downward tourism trend.

According to the South Dakota Tourism, the state had an 83% decrease in tourism spending as of April 25. States surrounding South Dakota have had similar declines. But, people still view parks as safe places, according to SD Tourism. A survey indicated that 40% of U.S. Travelers felt parks were safe.

South Dakota had a record number of visitors last year as 14.5 million people visited the state, according to SD Tourism.

Yet, visits and revenues in state facilities were down in 2019. The state said flooding and other factors contributed to the decrease.

The GFP is taking camping reservations and has guidelines for use and visits at state parks here.