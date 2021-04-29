Vikings trade fourteenth pick to Jets; select Darrisaw at #23

CLEVELAND, OHIO (KELO) — The Vikings traded their first pick in round one to the New York Jets and nine picks later, Minnesota took an offensive lineman, Christian Darrisaw.

Minnesota’s top team needs were offensive lineman, edge rusher, safety, linebacker and quarterback according to NFL Network.

The Vikings acquired two third round picks from the Jets along with the twenty-third overall pick, in exchange for the fourteenth pick and a fourth round pick.

Darrisaw was considered one of the top offensive lineman available at #14 and the Vikings were still able to get him at 23, which is excellent value for the Virginia Tech lineman.