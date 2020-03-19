Vikings have a strong start to the 2020 off-season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The entire sports world was put on hold following the outbreak of COVID-19. One sport that hasn’t changed their schedule is the National Football League.

The 2020 NFL off-season began on Thursday, March 18, as many teams have been making moves over the last week.

March 13 Vikings cut corner back Xavier Rhodes and defensive tackle Linval Joseph March 14 Vikings terminate contract of tight end David Morgan March 16 Vikings place Franchise Tag on Safety Anthony Harris (1 Year, $11,441,000) March 16 Vikings resign Fullback C.J. Ham (4 Year, $12,000,000) March 16 Vikings place 2nd Round Tender on Linebacker Eric Wilson (1 Year, $3,100,000) March 16 Vikings resign Punter Britton Colquitt (3 Year, $9,000,000)

The #Vikings have terminated the contracts of DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes.https://t.co/VIg4PYgTK7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 13, 2020

The first six moves for Minnesota proved to be key for the Vikings as Minnesota opened up more than $20 million in cap space.

Monday, March 16 could be a day that the Vikings look back on during the 2020 NFL season. The Vikings made six total moves on Monday including one of the biggest trades this off-season.

March 16 Vikings extend Quarterback Kirk Cousins (2 Year Extension, $66 Million) March 16 Vikings trade Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo; Vikings get 2020 1st, 5th and 6th Round picks and 2021 4th Round pick

Per NFL guidelines, teams are currently prohibited from announcing official roster moves.



According to media reports, we have traded Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick to the Bills for a 2020 1st-round pick and 3 other selections.



📰: https://t.co/hzrW5UpTso pic.twitter.com/GAaMrpN7wB — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 19, 2020

The next group of moves by the Vikings were key as the team continued to add and subtract from this season’s squad.

March 17 Vikings release Corner back Trae Waynes; Waynes signs with Bengals (3 Year, $42,000,000) March 18 Vikings cut Offensive Guard Josh Kline March 18 Vikings sign back-up Quarterback Sean Mannion to a one year deal. March 18 Vikings sign Defensive Tackle Michael Pierce (3 Year, $27,000,000) March 19 Vikings release Corner back Mackensie Alexander; Bengals sign Alexander (1 Year, $4,000,000) March 19 Vikings sign Kicker Dan Bailey

SUPER EXCITED TO BE A PART OF THE @Vikings ORGANIZATION!! Can’t Wait To Put On That PURPLE & GOLD#THEJUGGERNAUT COMING😤 ☔️ pic.twitter.com/EDWm62hUS1 — Michael Pierce (@mikepierce_97) March 19, 2020

The Vikings have just over 7 million dollars remaining in total team cap space. The Vikings still have a list of notable players who could become free agents including the list below:

Running Back Ameer Abdullah Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell Offensive Tackle Dakota Dozier Offensive Guard Rashod Hill Defensive End Everson Griffen Cornerback Marcus Sherels Safety Jayron Kearse Strong Safety Andrew Sendejo

The Vikings will have their hands full trying to fill some of the holes on the team such as cornerback, and wide receiver.

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs and may not have the cap space to sign Treadwell, leaving the wide receiver position with some questions.

The biggest question mark for the Vikings will be at the cornerback position. The Vikings were less than spectacular at the CB position last year, and have lost their top three cornerbacks this season.

Many NFL analysts project the Vikings will draft a CB with one of their first round picks.

Minnesota has had a very productive 2020 off-season and will look to continue that success into the remainder of the off-season.