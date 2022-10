SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Halloween, KELOLAND! To celebrate the holiday, we’re turning to you to send us your fun, silly, adorable, creepy and all around creative costumes.

The rad-est witch on the water – Carleen Dixon

Dan Santella

Kelli Volk

Jazzmine Jackson

Kelli Volk

irl werewolf – Jacob Newton

Kelli Volk

Ramada Employees – Annette Mahone

Ramada Employees – Annette Mahone

Lauren Soulek

Lori Maher

Handmade throwback crow – Brandi Ramey

Corn Dog – Brandi Ramey

Mad Catter – Brandi Ramey

To have your photos featured in this story, simply send your photos via email to ushare@keloland.com.