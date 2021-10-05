Vietnam military still missing from South Dakota

A POW/MIA flag, symbolizing America’s Missing in Action and Prisoners of War, flies along with the American flag above the White House, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are about 21,000 Vietnam veterans who are still living in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs (SDDVA).

Seven South Dakotans remain unaccounted for, according to the SDDVA. Donald Deane Aldern, Tommy Leon Callies, Allen Duane Christensen, Stanley Jon Freng, Charles Lane, Walter Alfred Renelt and David Pecor Soyland were lost from June 17, 1966, through May 17, 1971.

Audry Ricketts, public information officer for the SDDVA, said the search continues for the veterans who are not accounted for.

Their lives and names haven’t been forgotten as websites dedicated to the MIA/POWs in the U.S. have been dutifully maintained over the past several years.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website said 1,500 Vietnam War veterans are listed as MIA on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has a profile for MIA/POW veterans including the seven from South Dakota.