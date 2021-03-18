Video veterinarians: How vets are communicating with their clients via telehealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Telehealth is nothing new to the animal health industry, however, it has been improving since the start of the pandemic.

“Telemedicine is not necessarily new, but some of the platforms and technology that have come along have certainly helped veterinarians to be more thorough and efficient in their use of telehealth,” Dustin Oedekoven, State Veterinarian said. “Especially during COVID, when there’s been restrictions or there’s been an attempt to reduce traffic through some of those veterinary clinics and maybe be more responsive to people who had pets that needed to be visited while people were under quarantine or in isolation, those kinds of things.”

In South Dakota, it is required for the veterinarian to have established a relationship with the client and animal before implementing true telehealth services.

Russ Daly, Professor, SDSU Extension Veterinarian and State Public Health Veterinarian said that with the advancement of smart phones, veterinarians were able to start using telehealth services in different ways, such as sending photo in video. This allowed them to easily share information between clients and other veterinarians.

Daly said that sometimes these services can be beneficial, but it can also create situations where the veterinarian is always on the clock and almost expected to answer client’s calls at anytime of the day or night.

“When there is an emergency, definitely, those things should be considered,” Daly said.

One of the big ways that they use telemedicine is for the triage. They can also use technology for follow-up visits after procedures.

Oedekoven said an advantage to telehealth, especially for small animals, is being able to see them in their own environment, because sometimes they are uncomfortable in the veterinary office.

Telemedicine has been implemented more since the start of the pandemic, Daly said.

“A lot of our veterinary clinics closed down to outside visitors coming in to their facilities, so there was a lot more communication done over the phone and over the internet. I think some of that is probably going to stay,” Daly said.

“As veterinarians see the value in some of these communications and as clients get more interested in using them, and hopefully compensating their veterinarians for that service, whether its looking at an animal on the exam table or looking at it over Zoom, that’s still time that the veterinarian is spending diagnosing and gathering information about that animal,” Daly said.

There have probably been fewer people coming in to veterinary clinics since the start of the pandemic, but the demand for veterinary care is probably higher, since more people have been purchasing pets during the pandemic. People have also been spending more time with their animals, and are able to pick up on symptoms quicker.

As this technology advances, Daly thinks it will be implemented more with the small, companion animal side of the industry. On the large animal side, there may be an increase in telehealth use, but there will be more limitations, he said.

Oedekoven sees telehealth services being used in large, small, and food animal practices, because it can cut down on the long distances of travel needed. It may be a little new in for small animals, just because it is traditional to take your companion animal into the veterinarian office, he said.

Oedekoven said that when he was attending an American Veterinary Medical Association convention and it was was astounding to see the number of services being provided for veterinarians to interact with their clients.

Sometimes, veterinarians get calls from clients, that may not be as serious as the client thinks they are. Telehealth services are a great way for for the veterinarians and the animal owners to save some time and stress assessing the needs of that animal, Daly said. It can also cut down on some of the travel time.

It’s still not the same as human telehealth, Daly said. Humans can tell the doctor their symptoms, but it is not like that when dealing with animals. Veterinarian use all their senses when making that diagnosis, so its a little more difficult to do telehealth, he said.

One of the main disadvantages to telehealth for a veterinarian is the potential to miss something, Daly said. Most of the time, they need the bigger picture of the animal and it’s environment.

“When we have the animal there, we are not just looking at the complaint or the concern of the animal owner, we’re also feeling the stomach, looking in the ears and checking how the animal’s ears smell and those kinds of things,” Daly said. “Those are the things you can’t really duplicate over the phone or the internet, and likewise with large animals too.”

Daly said he thinks we can expect to see more telehealth services included in the veterinary industry, but probably for more of the visits in-between the annual examinations.

In some of the remote areas where teleservices may be need the most, some of the cell signal and bandwidth is not as strong and as that improves, veterinarians will be able to send bigger files, Daly said. This would be helpful for veterinarians consulting with one another on topics.