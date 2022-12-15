SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow drifts in the Black Hills are getting taller.

One KELOLAND viewer sent a video of a woman walking outside her house along Deer Path in Lead. As you can see in the video, the snow is well above the woman’s waist and almost up to her neck.

The woman in the video is Adrienne Kline and her fiancé, Andrew Bressler, shot the video which was sent to KELOLAND News by Jeri Perrett. Kline is 5-foot, 6-inches tall.

Even dogs in Lead are enjoying the large snow drifts. Luci Seid sent in the video below of her dog bounding through the snow.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said the Deadwood area had received about three feet of snow this week.

Terry Peak was reporting 56 inches to 62 inches of snow in the past three days. In Spearfish, 25 inches of snow was reported.