VIDEO: NTSB releases footage that was key part in fatal Christmas plane crash investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A newly released report from the National Transportation Safety Board is putting blame on the pilot for a deadly Christmas Day plane crash in 2018.

The pilot of a Beech 58 airplane that crashed in Sioux Falls in 2018, failed to maintain adequate airspeed during the instrument approach which led to an aerodynamic stall, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its report on the fatal plane crash.

The NTSB examined a video of the crash, interviewed a witness, examined records and the wreckage for its review and report.

The NTSB also released video that helped in the investigation. Keep an eye on the sky on the right side of your screen. You can see the small plane disappear in the trees, followed by an explosion.

The small plane crashed in a southeast Sioux Falls neighborhood, killing 68-year-olds Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer.

“Therefore, based on the radar data, it is likely that the pilot failed to maintain adequate airspeed during the final approach, which resulted in the exceedance of the airplane’s critical angle of attack and a subsequent aerodynamic stall. Given the witness account and surveillance video, it is likely the pilot was attempting to recover from the stall but did not have adequate altitude to do so,” the report said.

The Meyers were flying from Grand Rapids, Michigan when it crashed into a neighborhood in Sioux Falls. The plane was originally flying to the Marv Skie-Lincoln County Airport in Tea.

After confirming the weather report, the pilot said that he would “need to make an approach [into Sioux Falls Regional Airport and break off,” instead of flying into Tea.

The plane began a descent into Sioux Falls at about 5 p.m. At 5:03 p.m., the airplane was at 3,000 feet mean sea level and shortly after it began to rapidly descend, turning sharply until the data ended at 5:03:31 p.m., according to the NTSB report. The airport controller issued a low altitude alert and advised the pilot to check the airplane’s altitude immediately at 5:03:33 p.m. No other recorded communications were received from the pilot.

The NTSB report said a witness located about a block from the crash site heard the airplane and then observed the airplane “pop out of the clouds about 1,000 ft agl [above ground level].” He added that the airplane was heading straight down and that “he then saw the airplane try to pull out of the dive” before it impacted the ground and that the engines sounded “okay.”

“Video footage taken from a security camera located about 1/2 mile northeast of the accident location showed an airplane descend at a steep angle. The airplane remained in the camera’s view for about two seconds before it disappeared behind the trees. About two seconds later, a smoke plume and fireball were visible,” the NTSB report said.

The plane had been repaired days before the crash and the pilot said there was no problems after the repair, according the report.

A family member told the NTSB that about three months before the crash the pilot said the airplane experienced a sudden nose-over event. A work order for Dec. 4, 2018, said that several avionics components had been repaired. The repair station owner said the pilot flew the plane after the repair work and said there were no problems, according to the NTSB report.

The repair station owner also said he spoke with the pilot following the flight on Dec. 22, 2018, and the pilot reported that “there were no issues with the airplane and that the flight was uneventful,” according to the report.

Full report from the National Transportation Safety Board: