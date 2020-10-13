Viborg-Hurley vs. Howard canceled; Cougars move to remote learning

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — The top 9AA Viborg-Hurley Cougars was set to meet 9A’s top ranked Howard Tigers on Friday, Oct. 16, but that game has been canceled, because of COVID-19.

The two undefeated teams were set to clash in an highly anticipated game, but a COVID-19 change at the Viborg-Hurley school district has forced the cancelation.

According to the district’s website, Viborg-Hurley high school has entered remote learning, which means there will be no extra-curricular activities or practice for football, volleyball or cheerleading.

The Howard School District website says “this game will not be made up with playoff starting on 10-22 (Oct. 22).”

KELOLAND News will have more on this story as soon as it comes available.