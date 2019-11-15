Viborg-Hurley powers past Bon Homme to win 9AA title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- The Viborg-Hurley Cougars crossed paths with the defending 9AA champions Bon Homme on Thursday afternoon.

Bon Homme started the scoring with a safety in the first quarter, but Viborg-Hurley responded by scoring 18 points in the 2nd quarter and taking an 18-16 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, Bon Homme quickly scored to grab a 24-18 lead, but it didn’t last long.

The Cougars scored 32 unanswered points on their way to a 50-24 win over Bon Homme.

With the state title win, Viborg-Hurley (12-0) snaps an 18 year skid to win their first title since 2000.

Viborg was led by quarterback Chase Mason who was 14 of 22 for 220 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns including an eighty yard touchdown run.

Mason was named the back of the game and the game’s most valuable player.

Bon Homme (10-2) was led by Noah Heesch who rushed for 109 yard and a touchdown, while catching three catches for 67 yards.