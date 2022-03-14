WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Hurley won the Class ‘B’ girls state championship in 1992, but as a co-op, Viborg-Hurley had yet to win the title game.

A 10-0 run by De Smet in the third quarter of the championship game, put Viborg-Hurley in an eight point hole, with just 12 minutes to play in the game.

“Every timeout that we had, that was my focus and my saying to them was, ‘we’ve got to keep on fighting. We’re not giving up. Every single possession that we have, defensive stands, we’ve got to fight for everything.’ The girls slowly inched their way back and once we got ahead, the momentum shifted our way,” Viborg-Hurley head coach Molly Mason said.

The Cougars responded with a 15-1 run, which would carry them to a class ‘B’ state championship win over De Smet, 58-53.

“It was a big difference on our team, but we knew we needed to step up this year and we wanted to do something at the state tournament that no one else has really done at Viborg-Hurley and I think we did it,” Viborg-Hurley junior Coral Mason said.

This title is extra special for Molly and Coral Mason as the mother and daughter had the opportunity to share this state championship.

“As a mom, from November to now, it’s mostly coach-player in the house. As a mom, I’m so proud of her. I don’t ever get to say that very much, because we always talk about basketball, but the hard work and dedication that she put into this game, because this is what she wanted,” Molly Mason said.

The Cougars will graduate just two players from this year’s team and they’ll return a majority of their scoring including four starters.

“We’ve got a great program that we’ve got going on right now with our girls basketball team. Hopefully, we continue to grow that and now with this, how special is that for our younger girls seeing this? It gets them excited to see to start playing basketball,” Molly Mason said.

Viborg-Hurley finished the season with a 22-4 record.